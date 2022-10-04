Dehradun: Ten mountaineers have been killed and several others are feared trapped in an avalanche that hit Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed the Indian Air Force to intensify relief and rescue operations, however, sources said heavy snowfall in the region is hampering the operation.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht was quoted saying by news agency PTI. Ten bodies were sighted, of which four have been recovered, he added.

The avalanche occurred at 8.45 am, he said. Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said eight of those trapped were rescued by their team members. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched rescue operations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet.

An SDRF team left from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche. CM Dhami said that he has spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested help from the army to speed up the rescue operation. He has assured us to give every possible help from the Centre. A rescue operation is being conducted to bring out everyone, Dhami said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and expressed his anguish about the loss of lives and consoled the bereaved families who lost their family members. "Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi.

My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet. "Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri PushkarDhamiand took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Singh said. (Agency inputs)