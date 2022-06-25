Dehradun: There have been frequent reports about China's activities on the international border of Uttarakhand, but in the past, some similar cases have come to the fore on the Indo-Nepal border, due to which the dispute between the two countries has increased. The latest case is related to Nepal's encroachment on the international border of Uttarakhand.

In fact, Nepal has been occupying five hectares of India's land in the border area in Uttarakhand's Champawat for the last 12 years. Although, in the year 2010 itself, the report was sent by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to the Government of India regarding this matter, this time the Uttarakhand Forest Department has also given a report to the state government. Although the India-Nepal relations have always been very cordial and efforts have been made by India to improve these relations even more, in the meantime, it is reported that Nepal has not only encroached on five hectares of India's land but also made temporary construction.

Also read: Two suspension bridges on Indo-Nepal border open for public

Amidst reports of encroachment on the forest department's land regarding this matter, the forest department seems to be unaware of this news. However, after the matter came into discussion, the Forest Department has become alert.

"This matter is of 2010 and SSB has written to the Government of India about it. Devotees go to visit Purnagiri and after praying, they usually visit Nepal's Brahmadev. The land grabbing is between Purnagiri and Brahmadev. The Government of India is talking to the Nepal Government on the issue," said Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.