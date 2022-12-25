Ramnagar: The body of Nafees, who became a tiger's morsel, has been recovered on the National Highway 309 in Mohan area adjacent to Corbett National Park. Nafees' body has been found in a mutilated condition and it has been sent for post-mortem. The tiger attacked when three youths were consuming alcohol. Then the tiger attacked Nafees and dragged him towards the forest. Whereas, other youths saved their lives by running away. At the same time, after this incident, there is a lot of resentment among the villagers against the forest department and the park administration.

On Saturday evening, Nafees, a resident Mohalla Khatadi, went for a walk in Mohan area, along with his neighbour Mohammad Shami and Ravi Negi, a resident of Indira Colony, Ramnagar. When three of them were drinking wine suddenly a tiger attacked Nafees and dragged him towards the forest. Whereas, both the friends present with Nafees saved their lives by running away and informed the forest personnel about the incident.

Soon after receiving the information, forest workers and policemen reached the spot and started a search operation to find Nafees, but due to darkness, the search operation was halted. However, Nafees' mobile and trousers were found in the forest during the search operation. On the other hand, when the search operation was resumed on Sunday morning, the body of Nafees was found from the bushes. Murslim, the brother of the deceased, told that when his brother's body was recovered this morning, the sound of tiger's roar was also heard in the vicinity. After which the forest personnel patrolling fired in the air and chased the tiger from the spot.

A case was registered against both the youths. On the other hand, Poonam Kainthola, SDO of the Forest Division, said compensation to the kin of the deceased will granted as per the rules. On behalf of the department, action is being taken against both the friends of the deceased youth by registering charges under various sections.