Haridwar: A Muslim man from Aligarh befriended a Hindu girl from Haridwar on social media. Gradually their friendship turned into love after which the young man reached his girlfriend's house, along with his family members, from Aligarh with a marriage proposal. Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal received information that both belong to different communities and they informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the young man, the girl and their families to the Jagjitpur outpost.

It is being said that the girl's father had died and she is not financially sound. Due to this, the young man, along with his family, reached her house from Aligarh with a marriage proposal. It is alleged that the young man wanted to marry the girl by changing her name. When Bajrang Dal workers came to know about this, they reached the police station and created a ruckus. The police station in-charge Mukesh Chauhan said that the girl has been handed over to her mother. While the youth and his family members have been sent back to Aligarh after giving a warning.