Haldwani: The mortal remains of soldier Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, who went missing during an Army operation in Siachen in 1984, were brought to his hometown in Haldwani city in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Army personnel, district administration, and police personnel arrived with the mortal remains of the soldier amidst loud chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Mortal remains of soldier reaches his hometown, CM Dhami to pay tributes

A pall of gloom has descended on the house after receiving the mortal remains of soldier after 38 years, who went missing in Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. The last rites of the soldier will be performed with full military honors at Chitrashila Ghat in Rani bagh. It is being said that CM Dhami will also meet the family members of the soldier and will pay tribute to him.

Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, originally a resident of Hathigur Binta of Dwarahat in Almora district, joined the army in 1975. In 1984, there was a clash between India and Pakistan over Siachen. India named this mission 'Operation Meghdoot'. A contingent of 20 soldiers was sent from India for patrolling in Siachen. Chandrashekhar Harbola was also involved in that mission.

Unfortunately, the patrol party was struck by an avalanche and all 20 of the patrol party were lost to the disaster, after which there was no hope of survival of any soldier. Through a search operation conducted by the Government of India, 12 of the 20 bodies were recovered but the mortal remains of the rest including Chandrashekhar Harbola continued to be a part of the icy glacier, an Army official said.