Joshimath (Dehradun): The officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a bulletin Sunday revising the number of houses affected in the subsidence-hit Joshimath. The bulletin pegged the number of houses affected as that developed cracks has now risen to 826 out of which 165 are in the unsafe zone. Wider cracks appeared near the Auli ropeway and in other areas of land subsidence-hit Joshimath.

Disaster Management Authority said, "17 more affected families were evacuated to temporary relief centers in Joshimath. The total number of families shifted to temporary relief centers is 233. The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking the court's intervention to declare the Joshimath crisis a national disaster on Monday.

The NDMA and the Uttarakhand government has issued a gag on the frontline teams including Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) involved in the mitigation, not to interact with the media or share information on social media on the situation in Joshimath without prior permission. The directive came after satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organization showed a rapid rate of subsidence in Joshimath between December 27 and January 8, raising concerns over the situation.

According to the preliminary observations of the ISRO, the entire town of Joshimath might be on verge of sinking. The National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad, which is under the ambit of the ISRO, shared satellite photographs of Joshimath. The photographs show the marked area witnessing rapid subsidence has sank 5.4 cm in a period of just 12 days.

