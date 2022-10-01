Haldwani: Banshidhar Bhagat, MLA from Kaladhungi in Uttarakhand, turned into a theatre artiste, as he played the role of King Dashrath in the ongoing Ramleela at Haldwani's Unchapul on Friday. Besides being a veteran politician, Banshidhar Bhagat is an established stage actor, too, and has been playing different roles in Ram Leelas for the past 47 years.

Bhagat was the talk of the town discussed a lot while talking to Dashrath, Kaikeyi on the stage of Ramlila. Bhagat is seen on the stage of Ramlila, which is held every year in Sharadiya Navratri. According to Bhagat, he has played the role of Angad, Parashuram and Dasharatha so far. The MLA has now tried the role of King Dashrath.

He said that the people of the region want to see him in this form. “Politics are difficult whereas theatre is simple. Crooked intentions work in politics, but coming to the role of Dashrath, he is seen as the king of people,” he said. Bhagat believes that the character he plays should reflect in real life as well.

Bhagat said that it is his personal interest to participate in Ramlila. Sundar, who plays Kaikeyi, says that he has been acting Kaikeyi with MLA Banshidhar Bhagat for the past five years. He said every year they eagerly wait for this day “because by acting we get a different energy as well as the blessings of Lord Rama”.