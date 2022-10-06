Pauri (Uttarakhand): A bus carrying 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district killing 33 people. The bus was on its way to Kanda village in Bironkhal from Laldhang town in Haridwar when it fell into a gorge near Simri bend on Tuesday.

A two-year-old Divyanshi was miraculously found alive and clung to her dead mother's chest after 12 hours. Gudiya Devi of Rasulpur town and her two-year-old daughter Divyanshi were on the bus when it met with a tragic accident. Divyanshi was in her mother's lap and her mother did not leave her even after falling from the bus. After the rescue, Divyanshi has been safely brought to her house.