Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A minor fire broke at the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's office here on Thursday. The fire was, however, immediately brought under control by alert security personnel and the employees.

The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit in the AC installed in the Chief Minister's office.

Dhami was not present in the office when the mishap occurred, however, his Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan was present there.

There were no reports of casualties or loss of property.

Notably, in February 2020, a fire had broken out in the room of the personal secretary of Additional Secretary (Law) at the secretariat building. The fire was presumably caused due to a short circuit which destroyed the stabilizer and central processing unit of the computer, some papers, and curtains in the room.