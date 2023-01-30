Dehradun: Dr Dhawal Kanwasi, an intern at Dehradun's Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay District Hospital, believes that music is capable of healing physical and mental ailments. Kanwasi said that treating patients while singing a song helps them to stay strong and fight against the disease. Kanwasi while talking to ETV Bharat, performed a demo and also said that he was fond of singing since childhood and he has been drawing inspiration to sing from his mother.

Dr DP Joshi, a paediatrician posted at Coronation Hospital and Chief Medical Officer of Bageshwar, praised the doctor and said that his hobby was singing and he did not let go of his hobby while he was preparing hard for medical exams. "The government should recognise and promote these kinds of talented doctors," he opined.

Also read: From Ganga Ghat to Australia's renowned pediatrician, Indian-origin doctor to be honored with Australian of the year award

Kanwasi is always active to treat patients coming to the outpatient and emergency wards in the hospital and he is also dedicated to the service of critical care patients. The netizens lauded the doctor as he sings for the speedy recovery of patients. Dr Kanvasi has also studied Sanskrit and has also been awarded second prize in the All India Sanskrit competition. He said that he sings Sanskrit songs and he sings as it is his hobby and he also learns a lot from the patients' feedback. He further stated that he has been motivated not only by patients, but also by the senior doctors.