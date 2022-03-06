Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A massive fire broke out on a Coast Guard aircraft at Chakeri Airport in Kanpur metropolis. The aircraft was en route to Kanpur from Chennai.

The mishap took place while the aircraft was landing at the airport. As it was landing, the engine of the plane witnessed a technical snag. Due to this, the pilot lost control over the plane and it collided with the barricades on the runway, thus catching fire.

There were no reports of casualties as the pilot and the Air Force personnel safely jumped out of the plane. The incident is reported to have taken place on Tuesday, however, the video has gone viral now.