Rudrapur: A six-year-old was charred to death as a massive fire broke out in a hut settlement in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur late on Monday evening, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Pandari village which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sitarganj police station.

Several cattle were also scorched in this fire. The fire brigade teams rushed to the spot on information and were able to douse the blaze after almost an hour. The deceased was identified as Jisan (6), of Pandari village. According to official sources, a hut caught fire at around 7 pm on Monday.

Before people could understand anything, the fire took a formidable form and spread immediately. People rushed out of their houses to save their lives. Police and emergency services were informed about the incident. Before the fire brigade teams could reach the spot, several huts were gutted in the fire.

"Everything was burnt to ashes. The fire brigade teams were able to douse the blaze after almost one hour," an eyewitness said. Fire officials said the six-year-old Jisan was trying to escape the fire but has failed and was charred to death. We found him after we doused the fire, the official added.

Fire also claimed the lives of livestock raised by the residents. The cause of the fire is not known yet. The fire service is probing to ascertain the cause and will submit a report. Based on our report, the police will take further investigate and take action, the fire official explained.

A video of this fire showed people running to save their lives while some were seen trying to douse the blaze by throwing water before the fire tenders was pressed into service. Sitaraganj Police Officer Bhupendra Brijwal said the tFire and emergency services rushed to the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. "A six-year-old child was killed in this fire which also caused a lot of damage. The cause of the fire is not known yet," he said.