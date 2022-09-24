Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A major fire broke out in the 132 KV substation located near the foundry gate of Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) on Saturday. The 132 KV sub-station of BHEL is located near Foundry Gate to provide 24 hours power supply in BHEL. Electricity is being supplied to the BHEL factory from this station.

By the time the workers at the powerhouse came to know about the fire, but by that time it engulfed the premises. Officials said that 18 large electrical panels have been burnt to ashes in the fire due to which the power supply in the factory has been disrupted. No casualties have been reported in the fire mishap. A short circuit is currently believed to be the reason behind this massive fire.

BHEL's Public Relations Officer Rakesh Maniktala said, '"The fire has been brought under control to a large extent. In all, 18 panels have been affected by the fire due to which the power supply inside the factory has been affected. However, electricity has been restored at many places inside the factory."