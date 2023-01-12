New Delhi/Dehradun: In a major development, the Indian Army has relocated some of its troops from the areas close to Joshimath, the town in Uttarakhand that is facing massive land subsidence.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande during his address in Delhi ahead of Army Day said that while he cannot reveal the exact number of soldiers who have been moved away, as many as 20 military installations around Joshimath had sustained "medium to minor damage". "We remain prepared to relocate more units if required, but our operational preparedness remains intact," Gen Pande said adding, "there has been no impact to our readiness."

Joshimath is the gateway for expeditions and pilgrimage sites like Badrinath. However, the town is in the middle of a massive environmental crisis after it started sinking with cracks appearing in hundreds of houses, roads, and other buildings. This was triggered by land subsidence primarily caused by unplanned construction, over-population, obstruction of the natural flow of water, and hydel power activities as possible causes.

Joshimath and its surrounding areas also house a garrison center of the Indian Army defending the 3,488-kilometer border with China known as the Line of Actual Control. According to reports, India has over 20,000 troops located in the area.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said a committee would decide the market rate for compensation to be paid to the families affected in Joshimath by keeping in mind the interests of stakeholders. A 19-member committee headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana was set up on Wednesday to distribute an interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh among each affected family and decide the rate at which compensation is to be paid.

"People will get the best compensation possible. The state government will do all it can to properly rehabilitate them. Protecting their life and property is our top priority," Dhami said at a meeting with the committee. On the Rs 1.50 lakh being paid immediately to each affected family for which Rs 45 crore has already been released, the chief minister said, "It is only an interim relief. Details of the final compensation and rehabilitation are being worked out."

He said a wrong impression was being created about Joshimath that could hit the livelihoods of the local people. "The winter games in Auli are beginning in February and the Char Dham Yatra in a few months. Sending a message outside Joshimath that the entire town is sinking is wrong. It will adversely impact the local economy," Dhami said.

Dhami said only 20-25 per cent houses in Joshimath were affected by land subsidence and not the whole town -- an impression being wrongly created by some. "The disaster has hit 600-700 houses, which is only 20-25 per cent of the town's entire area. But an atmosphere is built around Joshimath that the whole town is sinking, which is not true," Dhami added.

He said creating an impression like this could harm the local people's livelihoods, which are based on tourism and pilgrimage. The chief minister also held a meeting with Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Disaster Response Force personnel deployed on the ground and scientists from different organisations studying the land subsidence problem in Joshimath.

"I performed a puja at the Narsingh temple this (Thursday) morning and prayed to the lord, seeking His blessings for the safety and security of this town and its residents," Dhami, who has been in Joshimath since Wednesday, said.