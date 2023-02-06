Rishikesh: In a horrifying incident, a servant of Gurudwara was killed by a man over food at Langar in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Monday, the police said. The incident took place around 2 pm near Laxman Jhula road and the deceased has been identified as Kapil Shah. Langar was being distributed to the poor at the gate of the Hemkund Gurudwara.

A man reached there and asked for food at Langar, but by then the food was over. When Kapil's son told that the food was over, enraged by this, the man attacked the servant of Gurudwara with a screwdriver multiple times, due to which Shah suffered grievous injuries, the eyewitness said. It is said that the accused was in an intoxicated state.

Kapil was shifted to a hospital by the locals and later, he was referred to AIIMS where the doctors declared him brought dead. "We shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been started into the incident," the police said.