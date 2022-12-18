Roorkee: A man killed the 12-year-old son of his live-in partner in Uttarakhand's Roorkee and threw the body in the Ganga canal. When police investigated the incident based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, they came to know shocking details that the woman has introduced her paramour as her elder son in the locality. The woman identified as Muskaan (40), a resident of Alvi Nagar, under Loni Police Station limits in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, was living in a rented house for the past nine years with her son Ayan (12) and paramour Kasif at Kaliyar village.

According to the police, on Friday night, the couple had a fight after which Muskaan went out of the house to sleep near Dargah. On Saturday morning, when she returned home she found her son missing and asked Kasif about her son's whereabouts. He didn't give any clear answer and started searching for Ayan, along with Muskaan. When Muskaan asked Kashif to examine the CCTV footage, she fled the spot. When Muskan, along with another youth, examined the CCTV footage installed nearby, Kashif was seen carrying a big suitcase on his head.

Meanwhile, Kasif called Muskaan's elder son Taslim, who lives in Alvi Nagar, Loni, Ghaziabad, and confessed to killing Ayan and throwing his body in the Ganga canal. Taslim immediately informed Muskaan about the incident. Soon after, Muskaan lodged a complaint with the police and based on the complaint, SP (Rural) Swapna Kishore Singh reached the spot with the police team.

During the questioning, the woman revealed that Kasif is not her elder son, but her paramour and they are living like a couple for the past many years. Later, police nabbed Kasif as well. Later, the police launched a search for the body in the Ganga canal. However, the police are not disclosing any details about the progress of the case.