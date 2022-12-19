Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police arrested a man, who hit his wife with a hammer on her stomach and head and then killed her by administering a poisonous injection here in the Raipur police station area. The police identified the accused as Virendra Kumar Sah alias Krishna and the victim has been identified as Pinky Devi (26). The police also seized the hammer and the injection.

According to the police, the couple was married 10 years ago and had one son and two daughters. SSP Dehradun Dalip Singh Kunwar said that when Virendra returned home from work on December 13, they had a quarrel over household chores, and as the argument heated up, Virendra locked the children in a room and attacked the wife with a hammer several times on her stomach and back and left her severely injured.

The next day on December 14, when Pinky's health deteriorated, Virendra took her to a hospital where she was advised to be admitted as soon as possible but Virendra took her back home. When pinky told her brother about the incident, Virendra, administered her poisonous injection and she died on Saturday morning.

Pinky's brother Ranjit informed Raipur police about the incident. When station in-charge Kundan Singh rushed to the spot, he found Virendra preparing to take his wife's body to Haridwar to perform the last rites. During the primary investigation, Virendra told police that Pinky fell from steps and died, but the autopsy report revealed that Pinky was poisoned to death. The police registered a case against the accused and have also recorded the statement of Virendra's children.