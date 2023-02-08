Kotdwar (Uttrakhand): A family in Uttrakhand's Kotdwar is worried about the well-being of their son who was in Turkey's Antalya when the city was hit by the devastating earthquake on Monday.

Vijay Chandra who use to work with an MNC in Bangalore had gone to Turkey on January 22 for official work and since then he was staying in Hotel Avsar in Antalya city. Vijay's elder brother Arun said that before the earthquake, he used to talk to him daily via video call, but after the earthquake, there are not able to contact him.

"I am also working in the same company and we are receiving information through company sources that hotel Avsar has collapsed in the earthquake. I had written a letter to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker through the Kotdwar Sub-Divisional Officer, urging the Government of India to gather information about my brother Vijay at the earliest," said Arun.

Vijay's wife, his four-year-old son along with other family members are waiting for the news of his well-being. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said confirmed that one Indian national who had gone to earthquake-hit Turkey, on a working visit was missing, and that the government was in touch with his family, and his organisation. Ten more Indians are stuck in remote parts of the country but are safe, the foreign ministry said.