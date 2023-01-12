Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A man from Dehradun was induced by an unknown woman to indulge in obscene acts over a video call, after which he was blackmailed for money. The victim, a resident of Vivekananda Colony, Dehradun, lodged a complaint stating that he received a video call from an unknown number on December 6 last year. The woman made an obscene video call to him and later the sextortion racket demanded money saying that the recorded video call would be made to go viral if he did not meet their demand.

The victim complained to the police that he received another call the next day from another unknown number. The caller introduced himself as the SHO of Pritampura police station in Delhi. He threatened the victim saying that an obscene video of him with a woman was found. If he wanted to get the video deleted, he must contact one YouTube official Sandeep. And if the video is not deleted, a case would be registered against the man.

The terrified victim contacted the YouTube official to get the video deleted, the man demanded money to delete the video. The victim agreed to pay the cost. The victim first transferred Rs 22,500 to the account number provided. Later the fraudsters forced the man to pay Rs 4,53,000 again. Unable to bear further harassment, the victim complained to the police.

Officer in charge of Nehru Colony police station Lokendra Bahuguna said, "a case has been registered against an unknown gang based on the complaint filed by the victim. The numbers and accounts received on the victim's mobile are also being checked."