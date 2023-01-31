Kashipur (Uttarakhand): An army man allegedly chopped off his father's fingers and private parts in Uttarakhand's Kashipur, the police said. A resident of Kachanal Ghazi Kumaon Colony of Kashipur lodged a complaint stating that on December 26, 2022 evening, his son, along with three friends, attacked him with a woodcutter, the police said

The accused also cut off his father's private parts and the fingers of his left hand, he said. The victim complained that a total of four people, including his son, attacked him, of which he recognised that two of them were his son's friends, residents of Kashipur, he said. The victim in his complaint said that the two accused held his mouth and hands. While the third accused held his feet so that he could not raise alarm and his son, after cutting his fingers and private parts left from there. Soon after the victim fainted. Later, the victim's brother admitted him to a hospital. The accused has also threatened to kill his uncle and his son, the police said.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Two killed, three injured in reactor blast at Atchutapuram SEZ

Kashipur's Superintendent of Police Abhay Singh said, "The victim had not informed the police about the incident immediately. He lodged a complaint with the police after several days. Later, the Pratappur Police Station in-charge ordered a probe into the incident. After the investigation, a case was registered."

"The accused son, who is in the army and his father are reportedly living separately. it is learnt that they are not on good terms and used to fight over some issues. After recording the statements of the doctors and completing investigations, a case has been registered and a man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused," the police said.