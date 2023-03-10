Laksar (Uttarakhand): The police registered a case against a man and his family members on the directive of the State Women's Commission on Thursday after his former wife approached the Commission for justice as she was harassed for additional dowry by her husband and in-laws. The woman alleged that she was asked to bring additional dowry. The woman in her complaint stated that she has been married for five years and since then her in-laws have been demanding Rs 1 lakhs cash and a car.

On March 25, 2022, the victim's husband divorced her by triple talaq and asked her to leave the house. The victim said that her family had given household items as dowry, but her in-laws were not satisfied with that. The woman is a resident of Sultanpur village of Laksar Kotwali area and the accused husband is a resident of Garhgaon of Ranipur Kotwali area and the victim has been treated badly after a boy was born to them, said the police.

Laksar Kotwali in-charge Amarjit Singh said that a case has been registered against the victim's husband Mohtram, father-in-law Yakub, mother-in-law Sabreem, sister-in-law Shabana and others. The police, acting seriously, launched a probe into the matter and the police claimed that the accused will be punished under relevant sections of the law.

