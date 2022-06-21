Rishikesh: The ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh has played a key part in the successful adoption of Yoga worldwide, including in the United Kingdom where he visited in February 1968. Mahesh Yogi's Basai Chaurasi Kuti, a cluster of 84 huts was from where he managed to spread Yoga. The land was leased out to the Yogi for 20 years by the Uttar Pradesh government in 1962.

Upon construction, the structure included the huts, a grand hall, and a meditation hall. This shortly followed The Beatles' journey to the location, who is said to have composed a total of 42 songs at the ashram, all the while experiencing Yoga - still a largely new concept for the contemporary Western populace. According to information, the journey was aimed by the group to explore various sides to Transcendental Meditation - an attempt to denounce drugs.

Also read: Yoga has be taken to Olympics, says Baba Ramdev

The trip by The Beatles followed a year after they attended one of Mahesh Yogi's seminars in Bangor, located in Northern Wales. In 1968, the ashram organized an international meditation training camp, where 68 experts from across the world participated. Both fans and tourists flock each year to witness the now-abandoned Yoga Centre, which in 2015 was named the 'Beatles Ashram'.