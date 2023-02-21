Dehradun: The lumpy skin virus has affected the milk production in cows in Uttarakhand and other states leading to a hike in prices. In 2020-21, milk production increased at a rate of six per cent in Uttarakhand, but in the last year, it has decreased by 10 to 40 per cent. Following the rising demand and subsequent decrease in production, milk prices increased.

Among the many reasons for the price hike, the lumpy virus is considered as the main reason. The virus not only caused the death of cows, but also buffaloes, oxen and bulls. Now, with neighbouring states buying milk from Uttarakhand, there has been a dip in the availability of milk here. Several other states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been hit by the virus.

According to experts, the State Dairy Federation received 10 to 15 per cent less milk this time. They said that losses would have been much higher if the government had not started the vaccination drive on time. The vaccines prevented the virus from spreading to most of the districts. Cases of animal deaths due to the virus were recorded in some places in Udhan Singh Nagar in Haridwar and Vikas Nagar in Dehradun.

A dairy farmer said the virus is either causing the animals' death or decreasing the milk yield. Thus, overall milk production has decreased. The government should come up with more initiatives to make the white revolution successful, he said. Starting in the 1970s, the white revolution, which was aimed at improving milk production, helped in employment generation, along with bringing in a significant rise in total production. But, the lumpy virus has dealt a heavy blow to this initiative.