Rudrapur: In a shocking incident, a landlord, a teacher by profession, allegedly attempted to rape a soldier's wife living in his house as a tenant in the Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand, police said on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him under the relevant sections of law. According to the police, the soldier was living in the house of the accused on rent since two months. On January 15, the landlord's family had gone to a relative's place and the landlord was alone at home. As soon as the soldier went to duty, the landlord dragged his wife, who was talking to the family members on a video call, onto the terrace and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The family members of the woman witnessed the assault on the video call. As soon as they sensed that the woman was in trouble, they called the soldier and informed him about the incident, police said. When the soldier reached the place the accused was trying to force himself on the soldier's wife by dragging her to the room.

During the alleged sexual assault, the woman bit off the nose of the accused with her teeth, police said. Later, the accused landlord was caught by the soldier and handed over to the police. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. Police have taken the accused to the hospital to treat him for the nose injuries.