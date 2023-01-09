Joshimath: Jyotir Math, the Shankaracharya Math in Joshimath, has developed cracks in numerous places over the past 15 days, which became a cause for concern. These cracks have gotten worse over the past 15 days, according to the Jyotir Math administration. Now following the land subsidence, the 'Amar Kalpavriksha' believed to be around 1200 years old, on the premises of the Jyotir Math, has also come under threat. The 'Amar Kalpavriksha' is a 'Mulberry' tree and as per Hindu scriptures, Adi Shankaracharya sat under the same tree and worshipped Lord Shiva in then Jyotimath (now Joshimath).

The Shivling installed by Adi Shankaracharya is present beneath the Kalpavriksha in a cave-like structure turned into a small temple named Jyoteshwar Mahadeo Temple. The Kalpavriksha is perhaps one of the oldest tree and has a circumference of 21.5-metre and its branches cover the whole temple premises.

Also read: Please come back Tuesday: SC on Joshimath subsidence plea

The town of Joshimath is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter. According to the religious beliefs, Adi Shankaracharya had established four Maths–Badrikashram Jyotish Peeth in the north, Sringeri Sharda Peetham in Karnataka’s Chikkamagalur in the south, Shardha Peeth in Dwarka in the west and the Govardhan Peeth in Odisha’s Puri in the east. According to the District Disaster Management Department, cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town. The affected people, their families and children are currently living in night shelters.