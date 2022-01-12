Pithoragarh: The workers engaged in the road construction work on India-China Border in Laspa will be airlifted to participate in the Uttarakhand elections on February 14. The connectivity routes are closed due to heavy snowfall in the high Himalayan regions thus hundreds of laborers are trapped in the area.

At present, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has identified 100 such labourers, who will be brought to the low-lying areas by helicopter.

The road construction work is going on in Laspa, about 54 km from Munsiyari tehsil. It has received more than 6 feet of snowfall. Due to excessive snowfall on the Milam-Laspa road, it is difficult to open the pedestrian paths thus the BRO has decided to bring the trapped labourers to the low-lying areas by helicopter in view of the fact that these labourers should not be deprived of voting on the day of voting on February 14.

Dr. Ashish Chauhan, District Election Officer, Pithoragarh told that a meeting will be held with the BRO for the workers trapped in the high Himalayan regions to participate in the voting. The necessary arrangements will be made to give leave to the workers for voting after evacuating them from the high Himalayan regions.

BRO Deputy Commanding Officer K Silva said that we have decided to provide a helicopter facility for people working in high-altitude areas for voting.

