Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Stoking a political controversy, Uttarakhand Minister Ganesh Joshi on Tuesday said martyrdom is not the monopoly of the Gandhi family and the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were "accidents". There is a difference between accident and martyrdom and what happened with the two former prime ministers is better called an "accident", the minister said.

"History tells us that there is a difference between accident and martyrdom. Freedom fighters like Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, and others, who accepted capital punishment but did not accept the Britishers' demands, were martyrs. If there is some bad incident with someone, that is called an accident," said Joshi.

On October 31, 1984, two Sikh bodyguards killed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as revenge for a military operation to flush out extremists from the Golden Temple in June that year. Her son Rajiv Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister, was assassinated by Tamil Tiger rebels on May 21, 1991, in Sriperambudur during an election campaign.

"Yes, they were tall leaders, the Prime Ministers, but they met with accidents. Indira Gandhi was killed by her bodyguards. That was not martyrdom but an accident. I stand by my statement that there is a difference between martyrdom and accident," Joshi added.

Joshi's remarks came after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS would not be able to understand what the pain is. "Those who do violence like PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, and RSS, cannot understand pain, but we can. We should stand against the ideology which tries to demolish the base of India," he said.