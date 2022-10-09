Rishikesh: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, at an event in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Sunday, observed that women have a role to play in the oppression of other women. The Governor, partaking in the 'Nari Sansad Shakti Mahakumbh' organized by Parmarth Niketan, spoke at length about the roles of women in furthering society.

"We become indifferent to the things we get easily. We have got our maternal power in the form of sister, wife, and daughter, so we underestimate their importance. We forget the work done by them," he said.

Emphasizing equality and the value of education, the Governor also noted that girls, too, possessed the ability to do or achieve anything. "Whatever difference there is between boys and girls, it is because of education. We have to give an equal education to daughters and sons in our homes as well. Women have a big hand in the oppression of other women. Our attitude should be the same for both daughter and daughter-in-law," he stated.