Dehradun: With voting for the Uttarakhand Assembly Election scheduled in a single phase days away, political parties, have russhed to the poll-bound state for campaigning.

The Election Commision of India on Saturday announced that voting for 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly will take place in a single phase on February 14 with counting scheduled on March 10. In such a situation, political parties do not have much time left for campaigning more so when polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur are also round the corner. Understandably, as soon as the came from the Election Commission, the central leaders of all the parties have started visiting Uttarakhand.

On Saturday, former National President of Congress Rahul Gandhi rushed to Uttarakhand wehre he attacked PM Modi at an election rally saying the PM “doesn’t like to listen to people and behaves like a king who just imposes his decisions”. Aam Aadmi Party's convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from Sunday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party's candidates for all three days and during this time he will also release the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022.

Along with this, he will also campaign for the party candidates in both the Kumaon and Garhwal divisions. AAP has declared Ajay Kothiyal, the party's candidate from Gangotri assembly seat, as the CM face.

