Rudraprayag/Chamoli: The road to Kedarnath Dham, amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, has been damaged due to landslides. Following the incident, pilgrims' movement in the area has subsequently slowed down near Gaurikund, in Rudraprayag district.

The Badrinath Highway, too, has been damaged due to rocks falling from the hills near Panchpulia. The road to Badrinath Dham has been blocked after the highway was closed off for repair work. The highway was reopened after two hours.

Locals were seen trying to move several big chunks of rocks out of the way in Gaurikund. Warning of downpour by the India Metrorological Department (IMD) came to be true, as on Monday, heavy rains lashed the road to Kedarnath, including Gaurikund, halting the pilgrim flow towards the Kedarnath temple.

