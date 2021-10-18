Rudraprayag: As a precautionary measure, the Uttarakhand government has suspended the Char Dham Yatra till October 19 following heavy rainfall in the state. The Meteorological department had issued a red alert for 48 hours i.e; on October 18 and 19.

Pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those en route to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, said Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit .

Kedarnath and Badrinath-bound pilgrims have also been requested not to proceed till the weather clears. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli, Chamoli district disaster management officer NK Joshi said.

Following the alert Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a telephonic conversation with Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu and took stock of the situation in the state. He also directed the Chief Secretary to keep police, SDRF and other personnel concerned on high alert. He further added that the response timing to the incident place should be minimum.

Dhami requested citizens and visitors to keep calm and maintain a distance from the river flow. He also advised visitors to plan their tours keeping in view the unseasonal warnings and try to avoid tours during the monsoon season.

SDRF Commandant Navneet Singh said, "All the SDRF teams deployed in different districts of the state has been put on alert. The teams have been directed to prepare for any emergency. 29 teams have been deployed across the state."

According to the forecast, the state might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with strong winds up to 80 kilometres per hour. The Meteorological department has also forecast lightning and hailstorm in the state.

