Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): A Kedarnath pilgrim had a providential escape as he deboarded the ill-fated plane that crashed minutes later, causing death of all seven aboard in Uttarakhand's temple town on Tuesday. In a video message, Vivek Shastri who got a second lease of life thanked the God for his blessings and said in a shaking voice that 'this is the same chopper by which we had arrived here'.

Vivek Shastri, a native of the hill state, seemed visibly shaken in the clip and thanked Lord Shiva. "Just a few moments ago, several pilgrims lost their lives in a helicopter crash. This is the same chopper by which we had arrived here. The accident occurred due to bad weather when it was going back (to Uttarkashi). I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant peace to their departed souls" he added.

