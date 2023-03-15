Kedarnath Dham (Uttarakhand) : Heavy snow of five to ten feet has posed a challenge to the authorities to clear the Kedarnath footpath with only 40 days left for the opening of the mountain shrine for pilgrims. The snow-clearing staff have started their work on foot to remove the frozen matter from the seven-kilometre-long stretch of the Kedarnath footpath.

All necessary arrangements are being made to enable pilgrims to reach Kedarnath Dham on foot or by horse mules without problems. Now, other materials can also be taken to the shrine mounted on the back of the mules. In the coming pilgrim season, the Kedarnath shrine will be opened to devotees and spiritual tourists on April 25.

The workers are cutting heavy glacial ice that piled up more than ten feet at some points in the Kedarnath pedestrian mountain path. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayuri Dixit reviewed the preparations being made to ensure a smooth pilgrimage to Kedarnath. She held a meeting with the officials and has also given necessary guidelines to the officials regarding the Kedarnath Yatra.

Also Read : After 2013 floods, Chardham Yatra-2023 to see record breaking crowds

Meanwhile, online registrations for Kedarnath along with other shrines are started under Chardharm Yatra 2023. Pilgrims can register at https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/ The Uttarakhand government is taking special measures for the pilgrims enlisting for Kedarnath Dham as it involves the arduous travel by foot through the snow-filled steep mountain path. Altogether, the visiting pilgrims will have to cover nearly 16 kilometers on foot.

In the 2013 Himalayan floods, Kedarnath Dham was among the most devastated shrines. The mountain temple returned to its normal self now with the pilgrims arriving from and wide to worship the presiding deity here.