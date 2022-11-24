Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Residents of villages in Uttarakhand have been facing difficulties for the last 10 days due to the closure of the Kathgodam-Haidakhan road. The road has been closed since November 14 due to heavy landslides following which the delivery of essential goods to the village has stopped.

Kathgodam-Hadakhan road closed for 10 days; villagers face serious trouble

Due to the shortage of goods, the prices have increased drastically. The price of the domestic cylinder is Rs 2,000, tomato is Rs 100 per kg, potato is Rs 80 per kg and cabbage is Rs 70 per kg. Petrol and diesel are being sold for up to Rs 150 per litre. Moreover, some villagers said they have to spend up to Rs 150 to reach Haldwani, which was earlier Rs 50, as now they have to change vehicles to reach the destination.

Regarding the matter, Bhimtal MLA Ram Singh Kaira said, "I went for a site inspection there, things are bad. Two alternative routes will be laid in the next five to ten days, which will reduce the problems of the villagers." "I had a conversation with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the matter. The CM said the road would be constructed soon. A team of geologists will inspect this road and if it remains in danger again, then this route will be laid from somewhere else," he said.