Haridwar: The Kali Sena protested against the meeting of the Darul Uloom head and Muslim cleric Maulana Arshad Madani with Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara. Kali Sena chief Swami Anand Swaroop has termed Kailashanand Giri's meeting with Arshad Madani as wrong. He said that those who speak against religion and issue fatwas are honoured by being called to the Dakshin Kali temple. He said that Kailashanand Giri should apologise publicly.

Kali Sena chief Swami Anand Swaroop while targeting Kailashanand Giri said, "Firstly, he is sitting as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara, the highest position of Sanatana Dharma, whose work is to propagate the traditions related to Sanatana Dharma and Akharas. At the same time, you are inviting such people, who belong to other religions, to your place of worship." "Sitting with him and talking about his religion is completely wrong," Swami Anand Swaroop said. He said that the Akhara Parishad and the saints associated with the Akhara demand that they take this matter seriously.

On January 7, Muslim cleric Arshad Madani reached the ashram to meet Kailash Anand Giri at Dakshin Kali temple in Haridwar. During this, many topics were discussed between both religious gurus. While Kailashanand Giri felicitated Madani with a saffron shawl and Arshad Madani also presented Quran Sharif translated into Hindi to Swami Kailashanand Giri.

While speaking to the media on forced conversion, Arshad Madani said that forced conversion is wrong. However, one can adopt any religion of his own will. Maulana Arshad Madani conveyed the message of peace and solidarity to the people. Similarly, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri said, "Many important topics were discussed, that's why it is our effort that this meeting should send a positive message to the nation and society."