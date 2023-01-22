Dehradun: Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana Sunday conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land identified in Dhaka village for the displacement of people affected by Joshimath land subsidence. After conducting the inspection he directed the Rural Works Department to start preparing the contour map of the land in Dhaka at the earliest. After taking suggestions from the affected people, a detailed plan for displacement will be prepared by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), he said.

The CBRI has installed crack meters in the houses affected by land subsidence to assess the damage and progression of cracks in the buildings in Joshimath. Meanwhile, the demolition of 'unsafe' buildings in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand resumed on Saturday. The number of buildings with cracks now stands at 863. Out of these, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone, the DM informed.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a review of the relief work being carried out in Joshimath. He assured that there will be no dearth of funds for disaster management measures to be taken in the town. He also asked the Chamoli District Magistrate to take suggestions of the affected people and send a report to the government.

Dhami also asked the Urban Development Department to establish an effective drainage and sewer system in hilly towns besides implementing effective urban town planning in every district. Joshimath, a sacred town in the Himalayas, was alarmed after the sudden appearance of fissures in the houses and roadways in January. The authorities responded by immediately evacuating the town and shifting people to night shelters of the municipality.