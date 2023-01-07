New Delhi: Following land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath that first surfaced on January 5, both evacuation, as well as scientific endeavours, are on to trace the reasons for the geological occurrence, whereas possible rehabilitation strategies are being worked out for the few hundred families who have since been spending time at camps.

The issue gained momentum on Saturday, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the town, located in Uttarakhand's Garhwal division, to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, the Centre has stepped in, setting up a panel to conduct a 'rapid study' to understand the reason and long-term rehabilitation process related to the sinking land, as well as the overall ecological impact on the region.

Here are 10 points in this big story: