Bageshwar: Burglars struck at Maa Bhagwati temple in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar on Tuesday and decamped with jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs. The incident took place at Dulam village in the Kapkot area. According to sources, the former head of the village, Dheeraj Singh Koranga went to clean the temple and lit the lamp and witnessed that ornaments were missing from the idol. Immediately, he informed the villagers.

Laxman Singh Koranga, the priest of the Bhagwati temple, said, "The villagers offered gold and silver umbrellas, necklaces and other ornaments, but they have been stolen." Police Station in-charge, Pratap Singh Nagarkoti said, "The villagers have not given much information about the matter. The police will investigate the incident from all angles." Earlier, a robbery took place in the village, but the police were successful in nabbing the thieves.