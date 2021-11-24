Khatima: The Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand has been reopened on Wednesday after 18 months of long closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic with appropriate Covid measures. The Nepal administration has also allowed opening of custom facilities at the Banbasa border on Wednesday.

The Banbasa trade board of Champawat district in Uttarakhand with the help of the Indian administration had sent a memorandum to the Mahendra Nagar trade board in Nepal regarding the opening of the border. Following which, the president of Nepal Bus Business Committee, Dunmar Pant and Mahesh Bohra, Parmanand Bhandari, Hemraj Joshi of Hotel Business Association had presented the matter before the Nepalese administration which finally allowed the opening of the border.

Indian citizens travelling to Nepal have to show their Covid negative report or Covid vaccination certificate of both doses at the border. The complete movement was blocked at the border due to the Covid pandemic. Later, when the pandemic weakened pedestrians were allowed to cross the border.

