Haridwar: Dr. Angraj Khillan used to sell prashad, Gangajal, and vermilion at the Ganga ghat in Haridwar as a student to fund his education. Today, he has become a pediatrician who is changing and saving lives through his services. Angraj will be honoured with the Australian of the year award 2023 on Jan. 26 for providing key healthcare services not only in India but in several other countries as well.

Angraj recalled his childhood days in Haridwar. The doctor said, "whenever I go to Haridwar, I always meet my friends and recall bunking classes, going to watch movies on cycles with them." As a teen, he used to be a hawker on holidays in order to support his seven-member family and his education.

He is the youngest in his family. His father owned a flour mill where he used to sit after school. Angraj studied science at Bhalla college in Haridwar, which he says was the first step to fulfilling his dream of becoming a doctor. He alludes his entry into medicine stream to luck as well.

I was lucky enough to clear the Combined Pre-Medical Test (CPMT) without much formal training, after which I got admission to Lucknow Medical College where I completed my MBBS and MD, Angraj said. After completing my education, I served in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi for almost three years before moving abroad in 1999, he said.

Before moving to Australia in 2004, Angraj worked as a child specialist in Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and the UK. It's been 18 years since I have started working in Australia, and just like in India, people here too have many misconceptions about medicines and avoid taking even necessary medicines, he said.

After closely studying the reasons why people do not follow medical advice, I started working on it individually. Later in 2018, I founded a non-profit organisation Healthcare Awareness Society of Australia (HASA) where we started providing health awareness for free, he said. This award is given to just one person in a year. This is not just an award for me but a responsibility to take a step further and do more in this field.