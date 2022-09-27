Dehradun: For the first time in the 100 -year history of the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) located in Jharkhand capital Dehradun, the institute has admitted two girl students in the new session. The two girl students have been given admission in Class VIII in the National Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun Garhi Cantt, the feeder institution for the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and the Indian Armed Forces.

The batch of July 2022 this year at the RIMC started with Class VIII students on Monday. Central Command Public Relations Officer Shantanu Pratap Singh described the admission of two girls at the institute as a historic moment for college. He informed that one of the two students is from Haryana while the second is a resident of Dehradun.

The decision to give admission to girls in RIMC came after the government opened the doors of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for women. RIMC Commandant Colonel Ajay Kumar had announced during the Shatabdi Foundation Day of the institution in March that he would soon include the girl students at the college.

To make the institute suitable for girl students, the military college had formed a committee to assess all the necessary steps before finalising the decision. A RIMC official said that although there were five seats for girls in this batch, only two could complete the process of nomination. A total of 568 girls from across the country had applied for admission. He said that seats for girls will be increased with the next batch.