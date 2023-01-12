New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting over Joshimath land subsidence on Thursday. Uttarakhand CM and senior officials are attending the meeting virtually. Due to landslides in the Joshimath city area, 723 buildings have been identified which have developed cracks. In view of security and life threat, over 462 people belonging to 131 families have been shifted to temporary relief camps till date.

Owing to the land subsidence in the Joshimath area, the state government has announced various interim relief measures for the affected families. Secretary to Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram informed that the government will take care of the affected families and under the disaster relief, each family will be given an immediate interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Sundaram said that an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh is being given as interim assistance to the affected families immediately in which Rs 50,000 is being provided in advance for house shifting and Rs 1 lakh for disaster relief which will be adjusted later. The secretary said that the survey of the buildings affected by the landslide is being done.

"People are being temporarily shifted from affected areas to safer places. Orders have been given to dismantle two hotels in Joshimath which have been closed due to landslides. These hotels are posing a threat to the surrounding buildings as well. Apart from this, no building has been demolished yet," he said.