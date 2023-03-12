Dehradun: The historic flag fair in the capital Dehradun for over 347 years will be held on Sunday. Every year Jhande Mela is organized on the fifth day of Holi. This fair will continue till the next month. Seeing its grandeur and the arrival of huge congregations, the Dehradun district administration starts preparing for it several days in advance.

Not only from all parts of the country but also from abroad, people reach Jhandaji Mela. As per records, Guru Ram Rai Maharaj, the elder son of the seventh Guru Harrai Maharaj of the Sikh dynasty, went on an excursion with his companions after taking renunciation. He reached Dehradun in the year 1675 on the Panchami day of Chaitra month Krishna Paksha.

In 1676, the next year of Guru Ram Rai Maharaj's arrival in Dehradun, his birthday was celebrated by the Sangat to make it memorable. After this, the Jhande ji fair started. Since then every year this festival was celebrated as a fair. At that time Dehradun used to be a small village. When Guru Ram Rai Maharaj was on tour with his companions, the leg of Guru Ram Rai Maharaj's horse got stuck in the ground near Khudbuda in Dehradun.

Later, Guru Ram Rai Maharaj decided to stay in this area. He also ordered the Sangats to stay the same. After this, he made this area his workplace. Mughal ruler Aurangzeb got information about this. Aurangzeb instructed King Fateh Shah of Garhwal region to take special care of Maharaj. Born in Punjab, Guru Ram Rai Maharaj was endowed with 'supernatural powers' since childhood.

Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was greatly influenced by the supernatural powers of Guru Ram Rai, as per historians. Aurangzeb had given the title of Hindu Pir i.e. Maharaj to Guru Ram Rai. Not only this, Maharaj adopted Vairagya after acquiring immense knowledge at a young age. Raja Fateh Shah requested Maharaj to make a camp in Dehradun itself.

Guru Ram Rai Maharaj fired arrows in all four directions for Sangat to stay here. In such a situation, Guru Ram Rai Maharaj ordered his Sangat to stay on that land as far as Maharaj's arrows reached. A large number of Sangat present with the Maharaj made their camp in this area. After which the name of this small village was 'Deradun'. The name changed to Dehradun during British rule.

Since the beginning of Jhanda Ji Mela in Dehradun, the process of Sangat coming from all over the country has started. Due to the arrival of a large number of devotees, arranging food became a big challenge for Maharaj. Because of this Guru Ram Rai Maharaj established a common hearth in the court during that time. Food was arranged for all the devotees coming from all over the country as well as for the Sangat living with Maharaj. Also, no one who came to Darbar Sahib went hungry.

Mahants of Darbar Sahib: