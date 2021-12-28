Haridwar: The Hindu religious leader met at Shambhavi Ashram in Bhupatwala at Haridwar on Tuesday. The meeting was held after a FIR was filed against Waseem Rizvi and two religious leaders for giving inflammatory speeches at Dharma Sansad.

Meanwhile, Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi proposed in the meeting that a cross FIR should be lodged against it and the proposal was passed unanimously. The religious leaders have submitted a written statement to the Haridwar Police in-charge Inspector Rakendra Kathait regarding the cross FIR.

The Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada from December 17-20 who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

Several opposition parties have condemned the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, what they labelled as a 'Hate Speech Conclave' and called for strict action against those involved in it.

Uttarakhand Police came into action as controversy grew over the statements made at Dharma Sansad thus registered a case under section 153A IPC in Haridwar on December 25.

Haridwar Police in-charge Rajendra Kathait told that Gulbahar Khan, a local resident of Jwalapur, has given written statement to us regarding the Dharma Sansad held at Haridwar. The case angered the religious leaders and they said that the are not giving up their fight even if they land up in jail.

Section 153A of the IPC is imposed on those who try to spread hatred among people on the basis of religion, language, race etc. 153(a) shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. If this crime is committed at a religious place, then the punishment can be up to 5 years and also fine.

