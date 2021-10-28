Haridwar (Uttarakhand): In a fresh controversy, the president of Shankaracharya Parishad, Swami Anand Swaroop Maharaj has demanded the ban on the entry of non-Hindus in the Himalayas.

Swaroop was speaking at the first conference of International Youth Council Uttarakhand which was organised at Hambhavi Dham in Haridwar. The conference was organised under the chairmanship of Swami Anand Swaroop Maharaj.

He said that on the basis of the agreement reached with Madan Mohan Malviya, the government should immediately implement an ordinance to bar the entry of non-Hindus in the Himalayas.

He further added that if the ordinance is not implemented then the BJP government will have to face the consequences in the upcoming assembly elections.

"The Hindu youth of Uttarakhand is forced to migrate today. The migration will stop when the Sanatan Dharma temples are with the Sanatanis and Hindus have full rights over the entire business of the temples, " he added.

Swaroop also expressed concern over the controversy over the Akhara Parishad and has justified the election of the council in Prayagraj and hoped that Akhara Parishad would be united soon.