Nainital: The short-term bail petition of Rajesh Gulati, convicted in the Anupama Gulati murder case, was heard in the Uttarakhand High Court today. After hearing the matter, a division bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Alok Kumar Verma has given 45 days of short-term bail to the accused for treatment. The next hearing will be held on 15th September 2022.

In the petition filed on behalf of Rajesh Gulati, it was said that his health was not doing well. In such a situation, doctors had advised surgery only. On this basis, he had sought short-term bail from the High Court. The accused said in the petition that he had also been a software engineer. He had been given a certificate by the jail administration for good conduct in jail. In such a situation, he would not violate the bail rules.

On 17 October 2010, Rajesh Gulati brutally murdered his wife and cut the dead body into 72 pieces, and put them in a deep freezer. The murder came to light on 12 December 2010, when Anupama's brother came to Dehradun from Delhi. After this, on September 1, 2017, the Dehradun Court sentenced Rajesh Gulati to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on him.

Out of which 70 thousand rupees were asked to be deposited in the state treasury and the remaining amount to be deposited in the bank till his children attained majority. The court had considered the incident a heinous crime. Rajesh Gulati loved and married Anupama in 1999.