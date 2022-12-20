Dehradun: The Kotdwar judicial court in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun will conduct the next hearing in the Ankita Bhandari murder case on December 22 after the SIT filed the first charge sheet in the case in the court. The SIT filed a 500-page charge sheet in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari and submitted it before the Kotdwar Judicial Court on Saturday based on more than 100 witnesses and 30 pieces of evidence.

Charges have been imposed in the charge sheet under Sections 354A, 302, 201 120B and the Unethical Business Act of the IPC. The next hearing, in this case, will be taken up on December 22, in which the court will take cognisance of the charge sheet and consider the permission for the narco test of one of the accused, sources said.

The body of 19-year-old Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort run by Pulkit Arya, the son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the police found her body. Pulkit Arya was arrested for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation.

Two more people--Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar--have also been arrested in the case. On December 4, the Uttarakhand police said that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is almost complete with just the Narco tests of the accused remaining for which they sought permission from the Kotdwar court to conduct Narco and Polygraph tests of all three accused. Of these three accused, two have given their consent for the test while the other one has sent an application to the Court of Judicial Magistrate Kotdwar.