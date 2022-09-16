Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Former Chief Minister of the state and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat has shared a video in which he can be seen praising the organic vegetables cultivated in his village Mohanari located in the Almora district. In the video, he can be seen talking about organic vegetables along with his wife. Bitter gourd, radish, pumpkin, gourd, tumda, and cucumbers are some of the vegetables visible in the video.

Also Read: Prep your balcony garden to enjoy home grown desi vegetables

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I have come with some gifts from my village for my wife Sahiba and children." He also counted the benefits of Pahari Gethi and cucumber in the video. "The 'Pahari' cucumber is bigger and is a cure for many diseases," he said.