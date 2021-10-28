Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand police on Wednesday arrested a man who was posing as a fake Indian Police Officer (IPS) to impress his female friend. The 28-year-old identified as Sagar Waghmare is a resident of Mumbai's Thane area had come to Haridwar for two days with the female friend.

The incident came to light when the accused, claiming to be a 2018 batch officer demanded city police to provide him with a room in a city hotel and a security guard as well.

On being suspicious, the city police informed the higher officials following which the District SSP Yogendra Rawat informed CO Abhay Pratap. Pratap immediately formed a team to investigate the matter. After the investigation, it came to light that no person by this name is a 2018 batch IPS officer.

In the meantime, the accused also reached the city police station and after interrogation revealed that he is a UPSC aspirant. The police have registered cases against the accused under the relevant sections and he will be produced in court today.

In a similar kind of incident, the Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force arrested a man posing as an IPS officer. He was arrested after he had called some teachers for allegedly recording their statements in a fake investigation against them.