Haridwar: An eight-month-old child who was kidnapped from his residence on Saturday has been rescued by police on Sunday in Haridwar with the help of a local journalist. Seven persons have been arrested in the case, police said.

Police sources said that local journalist Naresh Tomar on Sunday informed SSP Ajay Singh that he had received a call from a woman who wanted to give information about the child. He also told the SSP that the child is with that woman only.

Hearing this the SSP sent Rodi Belwala outpost in charge along with the police force to the Bhupatwala area in Haridwar where the police rescued the child from a tea stall and also arrested two women in relation to the case from the spot. Later, police arrested seven persons in the case including the businessman from Haridwar identified as Sanjay who bought the child.

Police sources said that during interrogation it was revealed that Sanjay, who runs a clothes shop on Upper Road in the city asked his acquaintance Anganwadi worker Ruby to get him a child. Ruby spoke to another woman Asha about it. After which Sushma, along with her helper Anita and her daughter Kiran, conspired to kidnap Shivang, the son of Ravindra and Rakhi, living in the neighbourhood as Ravindra's house was just adjacent to Kiran's house.